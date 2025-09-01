Three Tourist Train Routes to Connect Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September

ALMATY — Three new tourist train routes will connect major cities in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan this fall. The programs aim to promote cross-border tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two countries, reported the Kazakh Tourism national company on Aug. 28.

All three routes, lasting from five to seven days, will depart from Almaty. Tour operators have already started selling packages, which include guided excursions, accommodation in modern train coaches, partial meal plans and transport services.

The first route, organized by Khan-Turan Travel, will begin on Sept. 21. It will cover Almaty, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara with additional boarding and disembarking options in Taraz and Shymkent.

The second route, offered by Turan Kazakhstan Travel, will depart on Sept. 26, crossing Samarkand, Bukhara, Tashkent, Turkistan and Almaty.

The third route, operated by Skyway, will start on Sept. 30 and will connect Almaty, Turkistan, Samarkand, Bukhara and Tashkent, before returning to Almaty.

According to organizers, the launch of these routes supports efforts to develop regional tourism and promote the shared historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.