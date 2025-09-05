President Tokayev Honors Oil and Gas Industry Workers

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry workers and veterans on their professional holiday at a solemn ceremony in Akorda, highlighting the sector’s crucial role in the nation’s economic development, reported Akorda press service on Sept. 5.

In his address, Tokayev emphasized the historical significance and continued importance of the industry.

“Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry has deep traditions and a rich history. Many labor dynasties helped shape this sector, and today you continue their proud legacy,” he said.

Tokayev reminded that 2024 marked 125 years since the start of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry, and 2025 brings further milestones – 80 years since the commissioning of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, 40 years since the establishment of the Shymkent Oil Refinery, and 25 years since the founding of QazaqGaz, the national gas company.

“These significant anniversaries clearly demonstrate the strategic importance of the oil and gas sector for our country,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that the global energy landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, requiring Kazakhstan to embrace innovation and technological modernization to stay competitive.

“The future of the global oil and gas industry is a topic of active discussion worldwide. For Kazakhstan, one of the key priorities is technological modernization, including the integration of artificial intelligence solutions. Modern technologies must optimize extraction, transportation, and refining processes so that our industry meets global standards,” Tokayev said.

During the ceremony, the President awarded state honors to a group of professionals who made outstanding contributions to the development of the country’s oil and gas sector, acknowledging their dedication and long-term service.