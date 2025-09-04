Kazakhstan, US Businesses Explore New Investment Opportunities

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the United States discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic ties, implementing new investment projects, and creating cooperation chains involving U.S. businesses.

The meeting was held between Chairman of Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Gabidulla Ospankulov and representatives of the U.S. trade mission led by Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Choksi. The U.S. delegation included 25 companies, among them Apple, Boeing, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell, Bechtel, Honeywell, Mastercard, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Meta, Ericsson, John Deere (Eurasia Group), Plug and Play Tech Center, and Mayer Brown.

Ospankulov noted that the United States remains a key investment partner of Kazakhstan: more than 600 American companies successfully operate in the country, with accumulated U.S. investments exceeding $60 billion. This, he emphasized, provides a solid foundation for launching new joint projects in priority sectors, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

“We are interested in scaling cooperation with American investors in energy and processing, critical minerals, agro-industrial complex, digital economy, and logistics. Kazakhstan demonstrates steady growth and offers a predictable regulatory environment, ‘one-stop shop’ tools, and contractual mechanisms that support projects throughout their entire life cycle,” Ospankulov said.

In turn, Choksi highlighted the strong interest of U.S. businesses in Kazakhstan, pointing to opportunities in infrastructure, industrialization, innovation, and sustainable technologies, as well as Kazakhstan’s role as a hub partner along the Middle Corridor.

During the meeting, several U.S. companies presented plans for localization and expansion in Kazakhstan – ranging from machinery and the food industry to fintech and industrial technologies. Specific discussions included localization of John Deere agricultural machinery in Kostanai, PepsiCo’s snack production project, manufacturing and assembly of high-tech products, and development of payment infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the officials noted their readiness to expand investment cooperation and develop new joint projects to strengthen the strategic nature of bilateral relations.