Kazakhstan to Build Major Dry Port and Logistics Hub on Chinese Border 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to construct a large-scale transport and logistics center, the Kolzhat Dry Port, on its border with China, LS.com reported on Sept. 15. The Almaty Region akimat (administration) told LS.com in a written response that the project will be developed alongside the modernization of the Kolzhat border checkpoint in Uighur District.

Covering 8,400 hectares, the complex will allocate 1,000 hectares for transport, logistics, and industrial facilities, while 7,400 hectares will remain for agricultural use. Plans include 45,000 square meters of warehouse space, a temporary storage facility, a container terminal, a cross-border trade hub, an e-commerce platform, as well as residential and industrial zones.

The first phase, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, will see a 200-hectare transport and logistics zone launched with investments of 25 billion tenge (US$46.2 million). The cargo traffic through the Kolzhat checkpoint is projected to triple by 2030, reaching 1.4 million tons per year, up from 400,000 tons in 2023, and climb to 2.3 million tons annually by 2040.

The second phase, planned for 2026–2028, will establish an industrial zone for export-oriented manufacturing and processing worth 50 billion tenge (US$92.5 million). The region’s authorities noted strong interest from Chinese buyers, particularly in livestock products, prompting plans for low-temperature storage facilities.

The third phase, set for 2028–2030, will add commercial areas, including retail, hotel, and exhibition spaces, backed by another 50 billion tenge (US$92.5 million) in investment.

A parking zone for 300 trucks heading to China and a temporary storage site for 500 vehicles are already operational, with space for an additional 500 trucks expected by the end of this year.

According to LS.com, initial plans for an International Digital Transport and Logistics Hub – Kolzhat Dry Port were first reported in May 2024, when the project, covering 8,500 hectares, was envisioned in two stages from 2024 to 2027. The expanded three-phase plan aims to boost freight flows and modernize the Kolzhat checkpoint to meet surging cross-border trade demand.