Kazakhstan to Boost Economic Growth Through Rare-Earth Production and SEZ Expansion

ALMATY — Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev introduced a wide range of reforms aimed at strengthening special economic zones (SEZs) and expanding rare-earth metal production during a government meeting on Sept. 9, chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

Enhancing SEZs to attract investment

Nagaspayev emphasized that SEZs remain one of the country’s key investment drivers. To improve SEZ efficiency, the government will conduct a comprehensive review of their performance and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to ensure investors fulfill their obligations.

Kazakhstan also plans to introduce a framework for foreign, companies to manage certain SEZs, while local authorities will intensify efforts to attract new investors. Since their establishment, Kazakhstan’s SEZs have successfully launched 532 projects worth approximately 10 trillion tenge (approximately US$18.5 billion), including 85 projects with foreign participation, and have secured nearly 800 billion tenge (US$1.5 billion) in direct foreign investments.

“Our goal is to create a more competitive environment by improving management models, expanding partnerships with foreign investors and ensuring efficient monitoring of obligations,” Nagaspayev said.

Developing rare-earth projects to strengthen global competitiveness

Another major focus of the meeting was the development of the critical materials sector. The government plans to implement at least three major projects in this field, concentrating on four strategic directions: the production of battery materials, recycling and manufacturing heat-resistant alloys for jet engines, developing semiconductor components, and reprocessing permanent magnets.

Kazakhstan has already established strategic partnerships with leading players from the European Union, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China. Upcoming projects include the launch of gallium production with an annual capacity of 15 tons, the manufacturing of high-purity manganese sulfate by Taza Metal Technologies — a product already certified by Tesla — and the production of graphite by Sarytogan Graphite for battery components. Starting next year, the country will also begin producing nickel-based superalloys and will introduce a recycling facility for permanent magnets in collaboration with European partners.

Modernizing geological exploration

Kazakhstan is also taking significant steps to modernize its geological exploration and mapping. A next-generation geological map will be developed using advanced digital tools, with project preparations already underway and fieldwork scheduled to begin in 2026. The government has allocated funding for new surveying methods, including aerogeophysics, geochemistry, spectral imaging, and high-resolution satellite data analysis.

An internationally accredited geochemical laboratory will be built in Astana under partnerships with RCI Inspection and PARAGON. The facility will host core storage facilities and fund repositories, enhancing data accessibility for researchers and investors.

“Over 60% of Kazakhstan’s geological data has been digitized, and we expect to complete full digitalization by the end of 2026. We are also introducing artificial intelligence to enhance data processing, enabling deeper analysis and better integration of geological information,” Nagaspayev said.

Introducing a unified digital platform

Significant reforms are also planned in the housing and utilities sector. A model agreement is being developed to transfer water supply and sewage infrastructure into the trust management of experienced operators, including foreign companies.

Partnerships have already been established with major international players such as Suez, Veolia, and Aqualia, with one flagship project in Karaganda focused on analyzing and modernizing the city’s water utility systems.

The modernization of public utilities will also include large-scale digital integration. A Unified National Digital Platform is being developed to consolidate all processes related to construction and housing management — from planning and approvals to monitoring and operational oversight. This platform will be introduced by the end of 2025.