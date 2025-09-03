Kazakhstan, Thailand to Launch New Direct Flights in December

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) has announced the launch of new direct passenger flights connecting Bangkok and Almaty, as part of ongoing efforts to expand the country’s international flight network and strengthen air connectivity, reported the Ministry of Transport press service on Sept. 3.

Starting Dec.1, Thai AirAsia X, a low-cost carrier from the Kingdom of Thailand, will begin operating four weekly flights on the Bangkok–Almaty route. The service will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, offering travelers more convenient access between the two destinations.