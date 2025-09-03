Kazakhstan Reports High Public Trust in Presidential Institution

ALMATY – A nationwide survey conducted by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) revealed on Sept. 2 a consistently high level of public trust in the presidential institution.

According to the findings, 82.4% of citizens expressed trust in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reflecting his steady leadership and the positive public perception of ongoing governmental policies.

The large-scale poll, carried out between July 11 and Aug. 12, covered 8,000 respondents aged 18 and older across all 17 regions of Kazakhstan, as well as cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent, reported the KazISS press service.

The survey highlights that trust levels are particularly high among young citizens aged 18–29, with 90.3% expressing confidence in the head of state. Among other age groups, support also remains strong, with 82.4% of citizens aged 30 to 45, 78.6% of those between 46 and 60, and 77.8% among respondents aged 61 and above.

The data further demonstrate that rural residents display slightly higher levels of confidence, with 84.9% expressing trust compared to 80.9% among urban respondents. The survey also shows that trust levels remain largely consistent among respondents regardless of their income or employment status, indicating broad-based support across social and economic groups.

Among respondents working in law enforcement, 96.9% expressed trust, with 89.6% of those employed in the education sector and 87.1% of public servants sharing the same view. Similarly, 86.2% of agricultural workers and 85.9% of culture and the arts representatives reported confidence in the President, while a slightly lower level of trust was also observed among members of the scientific community (85.7%) and healthcare professionals (84.5%).