Kazakhstan Passport Climbs to 61st in Global Index, Strongest in Central Asia

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has strengthened its standing in the Henley Passport Index 2025, climbing two positions to 61st place. The updated ranking released on Aug. 20 shows that Kazakh citizens can now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 79 destinations worldwide, reflecting the country’s growing global mobility.

Within Central Asia, Kazakhstan continues to lead the region in terms of travel freedom. Among its neighbors, Kyrgyzstan ranks 71st, Uzbekistan 72nd, Tajikistan 78th, and Turkmenistan 84th, giving Kazakhstan the strongest passport in Central Asia.

Kazakhstan’s 61st position also places it ahead of several other countries in the wider region, including Azerbaijan, which ranks 66th, Armenia at 69th, and Mongolia at 70th.

Globally, Singapore retained the top position in the ranking, granting its citizens visa-free entry to 193 destinations. Japan and South Korea share second place with access to 190 destinations each, while passports from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria remain the most limited.

The index, compiled based on data from the International Air Transport Association, assesses the number of countries that passport holders can enter without a prior visa to reflect the latest shifts in passport power.