Kazakhstan-Originated Industrial Group to Launch Manufacturing Project in US

ALMATY – 1Thirty Holding, a leading company in chemical manufacturing and industrial innovation, has held high-level talks with senior leadership of the United States Chamber of Commerce to launch a new industrial project in the U.S.

The meeting took place in Astana with Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, and Jennifer Miel, Vice President for Middle East, Central Asia and Türkiye, reported the company’s press service on Sept. 8.

The discussions focused on plans to establish a new production facility in the U.S. and create an innovative R&D center dedicated to developing next-generation advanced materials and sustainable industrial technologies.

Speaking about the company’s strategic vision, Chairman of the Board of Directors at 1Thirty Holding Alexander Glukhov emphasized the opportunities for industrial growth, marking the meeting as an important step toward expanding international collaboration and integrating expertise into the global market.

“We see the U.S. as a key market for advancing next-generation chemical manufacturing. Our experience in Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has proven that Kazakh companies are capable of delivering competitive, world-class industrial projects,” Glukhov said.

The proposed project is expected to create hundreds of new jobs and strengthen Kazakhstan’s role in international value chains.

President of 1Thirty Holding Zhandos Temirgali emphasized that the initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to fostering global industrial partnerships.

“We are committed to making Kazakhstan a trusted partner in the global industry. Launching this project in the U.S. represents a significant contribution to strengthening economic relations between our countries. We are ready to invest more than $50 million in this project, which will help foster technological exchange and attract cross-border investment,” Temirgali said.

1Thirty Holding, which operates in Kazakhstan and the UAE, has already implemented several major projects, including the launch of AsiaColor, Kazakhstan’s first full-cycle powder coatings plant, and Qemtex, the company’s flagship manufacturing facility in the UAE.