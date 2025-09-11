Kazakhstan Launches Direct Wheat Shipments to Vietnam Without Container Transfers

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has carried out the first direct transportation of wheat to Vietnam without container transshipment, marking a new step in the country’s export logistics.

Between May and September, Kedentransservice JSC, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, in cooperation with Fort LLP and the shipper NC Food Contract Corporation JSC, organized the shipment of 10 grain trains from the northern regions of Kazakhstan.

The deliveries, totaling 17,000 tons of wheat, traveled from the Ak-Kul, Azat, and Kokshetau stations through China’s port of Lianyungang to Haiphong in Vietnam, reported the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy press service on Sept. 10.

A key feature of the project was the uninterrupted container journey – the wheat was transported in the same container from origin to destination, minimizing handling, preserving product quality, shortening delivery times, and reducing logistics costs.

Industry experts note that the trial demonstrates both the efficiency of existing infrastructure and Kazakhstan’s potential role as a transit and export hub in Eurasia. The model also opens opportunities for agricultural exporters to reach Southeast Asian markets, where demand for grain continues to grow.