Kazakhstan Expands Free AI Training for Teachers Nationwide

ALMATY – More than 200,000 teachers across Kazakhstan have completed a free training program on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, as part of the government’s ongoing effort to enhance digital literacy among educators.

At the start of the new academic year, over 140,000 teachers received certificates after completing the course, while thousands more are continuing their studies.

The highest participation rates were recorded among teachers from Shymkent, as well as the Turkistan and Zhambyl regions. Primary school teachers made up the majority of participants, according to the Ministry of Education press service on Sept. 11.

The National Center adapted the training program for Professional Development Orleu under the Ministry of Education in cooperation with UNESCO. Based on international best practices, the course introduces Kazakh teachers to AI tools and their classroom applications.

Participants learn how to work with prompts, plan lessons, design tests, and create teaching materials while adhering to ethical standards.

Educators from all regions of Kazakhstan can register at reg.orleu.edu.kz and complete the free online training on the LMS platform at any convenient time.