Kazakhstan, China to Build Advanced Green Data Center

ALMATY — During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Beijing on Sept. 2, Kazakhtelecom and China Energy Overseas Investment signed a landmark agreement to launch the joint construction of a data center, wrote Bagdat Mussin, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhtelecom, on his Telegram channel on Sept. 3.

Mussin emphasized the scale of the initiative, noting that the project marks an important move toward Kazakhstan’s future in developing AI infrastructure.

“This project involves the construction of a 100 MW data center. To put it into perspective, it will be equivalent to an entire city of IT resources, operating exclusively on renewable energy sources,” he wrote.

The planned facility will provide a foundation for Kazakhstan’s digital economy, enabling secure data storage, cloud-based services and the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The construction of the first 20 MW module will begin in 2026.