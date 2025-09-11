Kazakh Historical Drama to Compete at Golden Panda Awards in China

By Ayana Birbayeva in International on 11 September 2025

ALMATY – The Kazakh film “Qash” (Run), directed by Aisultan Seitov, will compete at the second Golden Panda Awards, which will be held in Chengdu, China, on Sept. 12–13. 

The 2nd Golden Panda Awards will be held from September 12 to 13, with the giant panda as its emblem. Photo credit: VCG

The film has been nominated in four categories, including Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score, according to the CGTN news agency on Sept. 10.

Director Aisultan Seitov (center) meets fans of Qash in Shanghai. Photo credit: VCG

Starring Yerkebulan Daiyrov and Ondassyn Bessikbassov, “Qash” is set during the 1931–1933 famine in Kazakhstan, which claimed nearly a third of the population as a result of Soviet collectivization policies. The film follows Isatai, a gravedigger sent on a dangerous mission across the steppe to save his starving village.

“Qash” marks Seitov’s debut feature film. Known for his work in music videos, the director was inspired by a friend’s family story and sought to present a historical tragedy through a lens that could resonate with international audiences.

The Golden Panda Awards, symbolized by China’s iconic panda, aim to promote cultural exchange and friendship. In addition to the awards ceremony, the program includes discussions, exhibitions, and project launches, offering a platform for collaboration among international filmmakers.

This year, 65 works have been shortlisted from 5,343 submissions across 126 countries and regions. A total of 27 awards will be presented in four categories – Film, TV Series, Documentary, and Animation. More than half of the finalists are international productions.


