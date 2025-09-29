INMerge Investment Forum Launches in Baku as Regional Investment Gateway

ALMATY – The inaugural INMerge Investment Forum, organized by PASHA Holding and co-hosted by the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), gathered leading private capital leaders in Baku on Sept. 28, creating a new platform for investment dialogue across Central Eurasia and the Middle East.

The forum brought together more than 160 participants from over 90 organizations across 18 countries, representing a collective $4 trillion in Assets Under Management. Attendees included leading Limited Partners, General Partners, and policymakers from Central Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Southeast Asia.

Designed as a high-impact, the forum underscored Azerbaijan’s ambition to become a trusted gateway for cross-border investment. Discussions focused on positioning Central Eurasia as an emerging player in the global private markets landscape.

Community partners of the forum included Azerbaijan Investment Holding, the Islamic Development Bank, PASHA Investments and Tenity with The Astana Times participating as the official media partner.

The INMerge Investment Forum laid the foundation for Baku to emerge as a premier hub for international investment convenings, with plans to expand its scope and scale in future editions.