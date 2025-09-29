Astana Think Tank Forum 2025 to Address Global Polarization and Trust Deficit

ALMATY – The second edition of the Astana Think Tank Forum will bring together leading policymakers, opinion leaders, and heads of major companies from Kazakhstan and abroad on Oct. 15-16 to discuss new strategies for cross-border cooperation and ways to restore trust in the international system.

Launched last year under the aegis of the Astana International Forum (AIF) and organized by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of Kazakhstan (KazISS), the forum has established itself as an inclusive and respected platform.

The 2024 event drew more than 45 experts from 22 countries for debates on global challenges. This year’s forum will feature nine sessions addressing actionable steps to strengthen multilateralism amid intensifying great-power rivalry, reported the AIF press service.

Key topics include transformation of global security architecture, nuclear disarmament, opportunities and ethical dilemmas in artificial intelligence.

According to the organizers, the forum aims to foster constructive dialogue between researchers, international organizations, policymakers, and business leaders. The discussions are expected to generate recommendations to incentivize cooperation and strengthen global stability.