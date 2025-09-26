Astana Strengthens Position as Regional Financial Hub in Latest Global Ranking

ALMATY – The thirty-eighth edition of the Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI 38), released on Sept. 25, confirmed Astana’s continued leadership in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

According to the report, the city has maintained its top regional position for two and a half years, ahead of Almaty, Cyprus, Moscow, Prague and Riga. In the regional rankings, Istanbul and Warsaw moved into second and third place.

Globally, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) ranks 68th among 120 financial centers assessed. The average rating change was a modest increase of 1.36%, with 11 centers maintaining or improving their scores in Central Asia.

The GFCI serves as a trusted benchmark for policymakers and investors, evaluating competitiveness using 140 instrumental factors. These measures draw on data from institutions such as the World Bank, OECD, and United Nations.