Astana Hub Merges with Tech Garden 

ASTANA – Astana Hub, the country’s international technology park, will merge with Almaty Tech Garden park of innovative technologies following the Senate’s approval of amendments to legislation on innovation activities and state statistics. The new law aims to establish a unified innovation cluster, eliminate overlapping functions, and scale up successful Astana Hub projects.

The legislation consolidates the two entities into a single cluster fund, streamlining operations and enhancing coordination while increasing the fund’s self-sufficiency through participant membership fees, reducing the need for direct government financing. It also introduces mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of government support measures and implement competitive selection for co-financing venture funds, while discontinuing co-financing for private venture investors.

To ensure transparency and centralized support, the law provides for the development of the Single Window of the National Innovation System and requires telecom operators to provide anonymized data for statistical purposes, reported the Senate’s press service on Sept. 11.

By unifying resources and enhancing operational efficiency, the reforms aim to strengthen Kazakhstan’s innovation ecosystem, promote economic growth, and accelerate the development of the venture capital market.