Where to Go, What to See This Weekend: Art, Dance, Music and Sports

ALMATY – After a long weekend, Astana and Almaty offer a chance to recharge – with concerts that inspire, exhibitions that provoke thoughts, and festivals that give energy. From art and music to sports, this weekend’s lineup has something for everyone. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of top events to visit with friends and family.

Astana

Football Match: Zhenis football club vs. Astana football club, Aug. 23

For sports enthusiasts, Astana Arena will host an exciting clash between Zhenis football club and Astana football club. Fans can expect a thrilling match as the teams compete for crucial points in the championship standings.

Venue: Astana Arena, 48 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Last Shore” photo exhibition by Ospan Ali, Aug. 20 – 25

Organized by the Save the Caspian Sea international movement, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about the critical state of the Caspian Sea, whose rapid shallowing threatens ecosystems and the traditional lifestyle of coastal communities.

Venue: Has Sanat Art Gallery, 14D Kunaev Street. Tickets are available here.

Dance Festival On the Stage Vol. 2.0, Aug. 24

Dance lovers shouldn’t miss the On the Stage Vol. 2.0 festival, gathering the most talented performers from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. The final competition day in Astana will feature vibrant performances in K-pop and choreo styles, judged by top choreographers from South Korea.

Venue: Palace of Youth, 34 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

ALPHA’s Anniversary Concert, Aug. 24

Celebrate four years of music with the popular Kazakh band ALPHA at their anniversary concert in Astana. Fans can enjoy a live band performance with brand-new tracks alongside beloved hits.

Venue: Yesil Amphitheater, 2/6 Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“The Last Shore” photo exhibition by Ospan Ali, Aug. 20 – 26

Organized by the Save the Caspian Sea international movement, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about the critical state of the Caspian Sea, whose rapid shallowing threatens ecosystems and the traditional lifestyle of coastal communities.

Venue: The Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, 92 Panfilov Street. Free entrance.

Almaty BirdFest 2025, Aug. 22 – 24

Almaty BirdFest offers a perfect weekend getaway for nature lovers and bird enthusiasts. Held on the scenic banks of the Ili River, this festival celebrates wildlife, biodiversity and community. The event follows a camping format, so bring your tent and sleeping bag. Food can be brought along or purchased on-site.

Venue: The left bank of the Ili River, downstream from the Kapshagay Reservoir (35 kilometers from the Konaev city). Tickets are available here.

Sezim Melodiasy concert, Aug. 23

Experience heartfelt melodies with Sezim Melodiasy, a musical group formed by theater actors. Expect soulful performances of Kazakh songs delivered in a unique, emotional format.

Venue: Almaty Central Stand Up Club, 71 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Qyzqaras Film Festival, Aug. 22 – 31

The Qyzqaras festival highlights the role and influence of women in cinema, both on-screen and behind the camera. The festival features free screenings of short films, curated programs from Invisible Women, and Asian Movie Night.

Venue: 104 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.