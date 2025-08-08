What’s On This Weekend: Music, Movement and Cultural Picks

ASTANA – Relax this weekend after a working week by visiting inspiring concerts, thought-provoking exhibitions and captivating spectacles. There is something for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

“Cities and Nature of Kazakhstan on Postcard” exhibition on July 6 – Dec. 31

Step into Kazakhstan’s stunning landscapes without leaving the city. The exhibition offers a nostalgic journey through the country’s breathtaking sights, all captured on vintage and modern postcards. A treat for history enthusiasts, travelers, and visual storytellers.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Lucinee Live concert on Aug. 9

German DJ and producer Lucinee brings her signature blend of raw energy and deep techno beats to the capital. Known for her powerful sets across Europe’s underground scene, she promises an electrifying night for fans of hard techno and industrial sounds.

Venue: Skvôt; 2 Koshkarbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

In Search of Flamingos tour, Aug. 10

Join local nature guides for a day trip to Korgalzhyn in search of Kazakhstan’s iconic flamingos. This eco-tour includes transport, breakfast, and a chance to witness some of the country’s most breathtaking steppe scenery.

Meeting place: 56 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

CinemaPark on Aug. 9-10

Watch your favorite films under the stars in the center of Astana. A relaxing evening for families, couples, or solo dreamers.

Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here.

Horseback Tour Experience on Aug. 9-10

Escape the city and reconnect with Kazakhstan’s equestrian spirit. Explore picturesque trails on horseback with expert guidance.

Meeting place: Favorit business center; 56A Bogenbai Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Omir Fest on Aug. 9-10

Omir Fest, a heartwarming animal welfare eco-festival, is returning to Almaty for the third time. It is where compassion for animals, sustainable living, and love for nature come together. The festival will feature an eco-market, 100% plant-based food court, workshops, live music, contests and a kids’ zone.

Venue: Mahatma Gandhi Park (10 minutes from Alatau metro station). More info is here.

Jennifer Lopez concert on Aug. 10

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez is set to light up Almaty with a spectacular live show. Expect a high-energy performance featuring her greatest hits, dazzling choreography, and world-class production.

Venue: Central Stadium; 29/3 Satpaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Art of Piano” by Erkesh Baltabay on Aug.10

Art of Piano is a solo concert that invites audiences to experience a refined blend of classical elegance and emotional expression. This intimate performance showcases the depth and beauty of piano music in a carefully curated program.

Venue: EverJazz club; 40 B Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.

“Pablo Picasso. Paragraphs” exhibition, Aug. 1 – Sept. 15

Discover a unique selection of Pablo Picasso’s graphic works, revealing his creative process through lines, form, and imagination. This exhibition invites you to trace the evolution of his artistry beyond the canvas.

Venue: Almaty Gallery; 44 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.