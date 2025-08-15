What’s On This Weekend: Music, Festivals and Family Fun

ALMATY – This weekend in Kazakhstan offers a vibrant mix of laughter, music and magic. From a music festival to a glowing forest adventure, there’s something for every mood. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

Women’s Stand-Up in English on Aug. 16

English Comedy Kz and Comedy Point present an evening of sharp wit and fresh perspectives. Female comedians will share their funniest stories and newest material in English, curated by Shugyla Sagynbekova.

Venue: Wien Pub, 2/1 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Qurultai Fest on Aug. 16

Celebrate summer under the open sky with performances by DJs and artists, a pool, photo zones and family-friendly activities. VIP tickets include a bathhouse, ice-water plunge, private seating areas and more.

Venue: Kazakhstan Sun Monument, Astana Park. Tickets are available here.

Ormanya Magic Festival on Aug. 1–31

Step into an enchanted forest illuminated by magical light installations. The festival is offering a truly atmospheric summer evening experience with farm-to-table dishes, workshops and active games.

Venue: Ormanya Camping, Akkol District (115 kilometers from Astana). Tickets are available here.

DABYL Fest on Aug. 17

Get ready for a night where music and lights collide. For seven unforgettable hours, the stage will pulse with live performances from nine artists, from chart-topping hits to live sets.

Venue: Golf Club “Astana,” 1 Kairetdin Bolganbayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Qazaq Content exhibition on Aug.16-17

The exhibition brings together artists from various regions of the country, offering unity not in style, but in meaning.

Venue: Art Space Forte Kulanshi, 8/1 Dostyk Street. Free entrance.

Almaty

Gocha Siradze Quartet – Modern Vibe on Aug. 16

EverJazz presents one of Kazakhstan’s finest jazz pianists, Gocha Siradze, whose music blends elegant minimalism with vivid improvisation. This performance brings together top musicians from Moscow and Almaty for an evening of fresh compositions and masterful artistry.

Venue: EverJazz Club, 40B Gogol Street. Tickets are available here.

Viktor Tsoi Tribute – Almaty Legends Fest on Aug. 16

La Bohême Theatre hosts a powerful evening dedicated to the artist Viktor Tsoi. Expect raw energy, tributes and Kazakh adaptations of the songs by Asyltai Abdikarim.

Venue: La Bohême Theater, 43 Valikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

Open-Air Cinema on Aug. 8-18

One of this summer’s highlights is Open Cinema Almaty – a rooftop movie theater with panoramic views of the city and the mountains.

Venue: Open Cinema Almaty, 58/1 Zhandosov Street, 3rd floor. Tickets are available here.

Air Show “Baiserke Sky – 2025” on Aug. 17

The program includes aerobatic performances, flights of vintage and modern aircraft, parachute jumps, an aeromodelling show, a concert, an aircraft exhibition, a hot air balloon zone and family activities.

Venue: Baiserke Airfield, 60a Baikonur Street. Tickets are available here.

JUMP Urban Street Festival on Aug. 17

Visitors can look forward to the final games of JUMP 3×3, where the best teams from Kazakhstan will compete for the tickets to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The program also features a large concert with performances by Irina Kairatovna, Yenlik and Hiro, along with dance battles, a DJ battle, skateboard and graffiti competitions.

Venue:Medeo Ice Rink, 465 Kerei and Zhanibek Khans Street. Tickets are available here.