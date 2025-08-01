Step into August with Rhythm, Art, and Chance to Break Away 

By Fatima Kemelova in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 1 August 2025

ASTANA – The first weekend of August brings a vibrant mix of live music, bold art, and outdoor getaways. Whether you are wandering city streets or heading into nature, something is waiting to be discovered at every turn. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a list of events you can attend with friends and family.

Photo credit: The Astana Times

Astana

Satisfaction Music Festival, Aug. 2

Get ready for a high-voltage evening as top DJs and electronic music lovers come together at the open-air Satisfaction festival. Expect powerful beats, spectacular lighting, and a party atmosphere that stretches into the night.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: Beibarys recreation center; 7 Kenes Street. Tickets are available here

Concert by PianoSoul School, Aug. 2

This soulful evening celebrates the talents of students from the PianoSoul School. From jazz improvisations to classical pieces, enjoy a diverse showcase of piano mastery. 

Photo credit: freepik

Venue: Riviera International School by Quantum; 1 Bauyrzhan Momyshuly Avenue. Tickets are available here

In Search of Flamingos tour, Aug. 3

Join local nature guides for a day trip to Korgalzhyn in search of Kazakhstan’s iconic flamingos. This eco-tour includes transport, breakfast, and a chance to witness some of the country’s most breathtaking steppe scenery.

Photo credit: astana.citypass.kz

Meeting place: 56 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here. 

Almaty 

“Pablo Picasso. Paragraphs” exhibition, Aug. 1 – Sept. 15

Discover a unique selection of Pablo Picasso’s graphic works, revealing his creative process through lines, form, and imagination. This exhibition invites you to trace the evolution of his artistry beyond the canvas.

Photo credit: lumierehall.ru

Venue: Almaty Gallery; 44 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here

Fitness Fest, Aug. 3

From yoga to zumba party, this festival has something for everybody. Recharge your routine with open-air classes and inspiration from top coaches, all while soaking in the summer vibes.

Photo credit: freepik

Venue: Altyn Kargaly hotel-sanatorium; 204 Zhandosov Street. Tickets are available here

Rafael Mtgyan’s piano evening, Aug. 2

This is an evening of piano music in a cozy cafe setting where timeless classics meet gentle improvisations, and every note tells a story.

Photo credit: pexels.com

Venue: Muzcafe; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here

Puppet masterclass, Aug. 2-3

Perfect for children and families, this interactive session dives into the magical world of puppetry. Participants will make their dolls and explore behind-the-scenes puppet theater.

Photo credit: pexels.com

Venue: Total Theater; 114 Shevchenko Street. Tickets are available here


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »