Shymkent Hosts 16th Asian Shooting Championship

ALMATY – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Luciano Rossi, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), and Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, President of the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC), in Astana on Aug. 15, on the eve of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, which officially opened in Shymkent the next day.

President Tokayev commended the federations’ role in promoting shooting sports worldwide and awarded Rossi and Sheikh Salman with the second-degree Dostyk (Friendship) Order, reported the Akorda press service.

From Aug. 16 to 30, more than 800 athletes from 27 countries will compete at the Shymkent Shooting Plaza across disciplines, including pistol, rifle, moving target, trap and mixed skeet. Over 700 medals will be awarded.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials, including Shymkent akim (mayor) Gabit Syzdykbekov, President of the Kazakhstan Shooting Sport Federation Berik Asylov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Ruslan Esenalin.

The championship has gathered distinguished international guests, including Rossi, Sheikh Salman, as well as representatives of global sports organizations. Their participation underscores the event’s international significance and Kazakhstan’s growing reputation in the world of shooting sports.