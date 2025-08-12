SCAT Airlines Launches Direct Flight Between Kazakhstan and Belarus

in International on 12 August 2025

ASTANA – SCAT Airlines has officially launched a new direct air route connecting Almaty and Minsk. The inaugural flight took place on Aug. 10.

Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry.

According to the airline’s press service, direct flights will operate twice a week – on Wednesdays and Sundays. The new route is expected to create additional opportunities for business travel, tourism, and family visits.

To mark the occasion, SCAT Airlines held a ceremonial welcome for the first flight at Minsk Airport, where passengers were greeted with gifts – a tradition the airline has maintained for inaugurating new destinations.


