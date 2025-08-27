Royal Jordanian Airlines to Launch Direct Amman-Almaty Flights in 2026

ASTANA — Royal Jordanian Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Amman and Almaty next year.

This was announced during an Aug. 27 meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, the Akorda press service reported.

The new route will improve air connectivity between Central Asia and the Middle East, opening additional opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment.

The initiative also reflects Kazakhstan’s strategy to expand international air traffic and boost Almaty’s role as a regional aviation hub.

Royal Jordanian, the national flag carrier of Jordan, operates a network of routes across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia.