Royal Jordanian Airlines to Launch Direct Amman-Almaty Flights in 2026

By Dana Omirgazy in International on 27 August 2025

ASTANA — Royal Jordanian Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Amman and Almaty next year. 

Photo credit: boeing.mediaroom.com

This was announced during an Aug. 27 meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, the Akorda press service reported.

The new route will improve air connectivity between Central Asia and the Middle East, opening additional opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment. 

The initiative also reflects Kazakhstan’s strategy to expand international air traffic and boost Almaty’s role as a regional aviation hub. 

Royal Jordanian, the national flag carrier of Jordan, operates a network of routes across the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Asia. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »