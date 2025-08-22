News Digest: Baikonur as Tourism Spot, Water-Related Challenges in Central Asia and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as the Baikonur spaceport, World Library Congress, efforts to address severe water-related challenges in Central Asia and more.

Kazakhstan aims to revive Cold War-era Baikonur spaceport for the new rocket race

Euractiv released an article on Aug. 18 about Kazakhstan’s efforts to revive the Baikonur Cosmodrome by modernizing its facilities and opening it up to foreign investment and start-ups, while facing challenges from Russia’s reduced involvement, Western sanctions, and global competition in the space industry.

“On the Kazakh steppe, technicians adjust a towering cable mast – the ‘fifth leg’ – on the first launch pad of Baikonur’s Zenit complex. It is designed to feed power into Russia’s long-delayed Soyuz-5 rocket, now scheduled for its first test flight in December. And the clock is ticking,” the article reads.

According to the article, for Kazakhstan, this is more than just another rocket launch. The US$1.5 billion upgrade to site No. 45 – entirely financed by Astana – is the centrepiece of a broader gamble: turning Baikonur, long in decline, into a hub for foreign investment and new space ventures.

Astana makes history as Central Asia’s first host of the IFLA World Library Congress

Astana has made history by becoming the first city in Central Asia to host the World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA), Travel Tomorrow reported on Aug. 22.

The 89th edition of the event, held from Aug. 18 to 22, brings together more than 1,600 delegates from 114 countries, including library directors, educators, publishers, researchers and information specialists.

The congress is taking place under the theme “Connecting Knowledge, Building the Future,” highlighting the evolving role of libraries in the digital era and their enduring mission as cultural, educational and community anchors.

Key role of libraries for development of media and information literacy highlighted at 89th World Library and Information Congress

UNESCO published an article on Aug. 21 about the session “Regional Engagement, Global Impact: Connecting with UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty,” held during the 89th World Library and Information Congress (WLIC) in Astana, which highlighted UNESCO’s projects in Central Asia on climate change, culture and information, as well as the cooperation between IFAP and IFLA in promoting access to information, strengthening libraries and supporting sustainable development through knowledge and digital transformation.

“In 2022, the updated IFLA-UNESCO Public Library Manifesto was endorsed by IFAP 12th Council. As of mid August, it has been translated into 36 languages. It proclaims UNESCO’s belief in the public library as a living force for education, culture and information, and as an essential agent for the fostering of peace and welfare through the minds of all people,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita surges past Russia and China

EU Reporter published an article on Aug. 17 about Kazakhstan’s emergence as a regional economic leader, with the highest gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in Central Asia and the CIS, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The article notes that this performance is driven by strong macroeconomic stability, vast natural resources, foreign investment and ambitious diversification strategies that are transforming the country into a key Eurasian hub for trade, technology, and sustainable growth.

“Recently, the IMF declared that Kazakhstan has emerged as the regional leader in GDP per capita, overtaking both Russia and China. The IMF projected 3% growth in 2025 in its updated outlook.

IMF data shows that this year Kazakhstan’s GDP per capita reached $14,770, compared to $14,260 in Russia and $13,690 in China. Within Central Asia, Turkmenistan followed with $13,340, while Uzbekistan posted $3,510, the Kyrgyz Republic $2,750, and Tajikistan $1,430,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan aims to become a digital powerhouse in the heart of Eurasia

TechBullion published an article on Aug 19, stating that artificial intelligence (AI) has become a strategic national priority for Kazakhstan, anchored in a broader effort to transform Kazakhstan into a digital nerve center linking Europe and Asia.

According to the article, delivering on such a vision requires strong institutional mechanisms. That is where Kazakhstan’s newly established Digital Transformation Group comes in. This “digital headquarters” brings together top government figures to drive AI adoption across priority sectors, from manufacturing to municipal services. It is tasked with clearing the bottlenecks that often slow technological change: fragmented IT systems, underdeveloped regulation, and inconsistent cybersecurity protocols.

The article notes that Kazakhstan is not starting from zero. Its e-government services are among the most advanced in the region, its digital competitiveness rankings are climbing, and its leaders are demonstrating both the political will and the institutional framework to turn strategy into action.

Central Asian states stepping up efforts to tackle water-related challenges

Eurasianet published an article on Aug. 21 about how Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan are stepping up efforts to address severe water-related challenges in Central Asia — from shrinking rivers and reservoirs to the declining Caspian Sea — through modernization programs, research initiatives, and regional cooperation.

“Uzbekistan has unveiled a three-year water-management program that strives to promote conservation via the modernization of the country’s vast irrigation network. Under the plan, antiquated equipment will be replaced on over 2,500 kilometers of canals and other hydraulic systems, covering 1.4 million hectares of farmland.

A more immediate concern for Kazakhstan is an extremely dry summer that has caused a water shortage. The Syr Darya River is running at up to 40% below its normal water level for this time of year, threatening crop yields in the Turkistan and Kyzylorda Regions. Reservoirs are also recording worryingly low levels,” the article reads.