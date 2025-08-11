Mangystau Region to Host First Festival Celebrating Camel’s Milk and Kazakh Traditions

ASTANA – The Ak Maya Fest, a large-scale cultural celebration combining music, traditions, farming, and nature, and dedicated to shubat (camel’s milk), will be held for the first time on Aug. 16 at the scenic Mount Airakty in the Mangystau Region, the regional culture department reported.

According to Kazinform, the event will feature three main thematic blocks. The first is a symphonic program set against the natural landscape, blending music with the sounds of wind and the steppe. The second is an evening stage with performances by Kazakh stars including Raim, Yerke Yesmakhan, and Ulytau, followed by a light show. The third block offers a late-night format with techno music, laser displays, and drone shows.

The festival will go beyond concerts, offering tasting zones and art yurts where visitors can sample and learn to prepare traditional products such as shubat, kurt (dried salted cheese), kozhe (a Nauryz holiday dish with seven ingredients), suzbe (cottage cheese), and balkaimak (sour cream). For the first time in Kazakhstan, cocktails based on shubat – from Shubat Mojito to White Steppe – will be on the menu.

Organizers expect at least 10,000 visitors, many discovering Mangystau for the first time. The event is already boosting hotel bookings, attracting tour operators, and stimulating local small businesses.

Ak Maya Fest is a long-term project to promote a local brand, support farmers, develop event tourism, and enhance the region’s image.

Camel milk festivals have proven successful abroad. In Mongolia, the Thousand Camel Festival features polo matches, races, and fermented milk tastings, while in the United Arab Emirates, Al Dhafra hosts a prestigious camel milk competition with prize funds reaching tens of millions of dirhams. Such events not only preserve cultural heritage but also drive growth in trade, agriculture, and tourism.