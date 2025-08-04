KMG’s Dunga Breaks Records with 9 Million Tons of Oil Extracted

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Dunga oilfield has reached a milestone with total oil production surpassing 9 million tons since the start of operations, KazMunayGas (KMG) national oil and gas company reported on Aug. 1.

The field is operated by Dunga Operating GmbH, in which KMG holds a 60% stake.

Located in the Tupkaragan district of the Mangystau Region, the field produced 340,000 tons of oil in the first half of 2025, exceeding the production plan by over 7,000 tons. In 2024, the site produced 630,000 tons, and this year’s target is set at 649,300 tons.

KMG attributed the steady increase in output and the 9-million-ton mark to the restoration of the reservoir pressure maintenance system.