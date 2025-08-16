Kazakhstan Welcomes Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska as Launch of High-Level Negotiations on Ukraine

ASTANA – Kazakhstan welcomes the meeting of United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Anchorage, Alaska, as the start of high-level peace talks on Ukraine, announced Ruslan Zheldibay, advisor to the President and press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes this historic summit became possible thanks to the “political will of the two leaders” and “their genuine desire to find common ground on key global issues,” including the cessation of military actions in Ukraine, his advisor said on his behalf.

International attention was all turned to Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, as Trump hosted Putin for a high-stakes summit. While a nearly three-hour meeting ended with no deal, Trump said they made “some great progress.”

“We had an extremely productive meeting and many points were agreed to,” the White House wrote on X, quoting Trump.

The two leaders delivered a joint statement following their meeting, but skipped the Q&A session with reporters. Putin suggested they meet next in Moscow, to which Trump said he sees it “possibly happening.”