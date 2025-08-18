Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Boost Air Connectivity With More Flights

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to increase the number of flights and expand cooperation in the field of civil aviation, the Committee of Civil Aviation of Kazakhstan reported on Aug. 15, following a meeting held within the Central Asia–China Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference.

According to the agreements, designated carriers from both countries will be permitted to operate up to 42 weekly flights on the Almaty–Tashkent and Astana–Tashkent routes. Other routes will allow up to 14 flights per week.

On July 3, Uzbek airline Centrum Air launched regular flights on the Aktau–Nukus route with two weekly services. Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan followed by opening the Atyrau–Tashkent route on July 15, operating three times per week.

In addition, the sides agreed to expand the list of designated destinations for regular flights between the two countries.