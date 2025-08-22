Kazakhstan to Open University Branch in Osh

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic announced the opening of a new branch of the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University at Osh State University during the seventh meeting of the Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Higher Interstate Council on Aug. 22 in Bishkek, reported the Akorda press service.

The council was co-chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who highlighted the significance of strengthening strategic cooperation and fostering closer bilateral relations.

Tokayev noted that relations between the two nations have evolved into a strong partnership based on mutual trust and respect, highlighting that the Kyrgyz Republic remains one of Kazakhstan’s key strategic partners in the region.

“The volume of bilateral trade has reached nearly $2 billion, and there is significant potential to further increase this figure. Investment cooperation is expanding every year, enabling the successful implementation of a number of joint projects. We are also coordinating efforts in the water and energy sectors while continuing to strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties,” President Tokayev said.

He expressed confidence that, through high-level political dialogue, cooperation between countries will advance to a qualitatively new stage.

“Our countries have always supported each other both in challenging times and moments of joy. This time-tested friendship is a spiritual heritage passed down through generations,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev recalled the historic Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations signed last year and highlighted the adoption of a new Comprehensive Cooperation Plan, which he said would give fresh impetus to the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. He urged both governments to be guided by the goals and objectives set out in the plan.

In his remarks, President Japarov reaffirmed the Kyrgyz Republic’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Kazakhstan based on friendship, good neighborliness and historic brotherhood.

“Historically, our people have lived in harmony and supported each other. Based on these traditions of friendship, I am confident that we can jointly resolve all emerging issues. As the great Abai once said, ‘No Kazakh will doubt the common origin of the Kyrgyz and Kazakhs’,” President Japarov said.

During the session, the sides reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade and economic relations, transport and transit connectivity, water, energy management, cultural and humanitarian exchange. High-level officials from both governments presented reports on joint projects and future initiatives aimed at strengthening regional integration.