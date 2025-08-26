Kazakhstan to Invest Nearly $11.5 Billion in Power Sector Upgrade

ALMATY – Kazakhstan launches 29 energy generation projects with a combined capacity of 7.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2029 worth 6.2 trillion tenge (approximately US$11.48 billion) as part of the national project Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sector.

Asylzhan Musin, director of the department for electric power development, presented updates on developments in the energy sector during an Aug. 25 press briefing at the Central Communications Service, reported the Ministry of Energy press service.

Of the total investment package, 1.7 trillion tenge (US$3.15 billion) will be allocated to 14 projects aimed at modernizing existing power assets, adding 2,050 megawatts (MW) of upgraded capacity.

A significant portion of the funds – 4.4 trillion tenge (approximately US$8.15 billion) – will be directed toward 15 new projects, which are expected to introduce an additional 5,259 MW of generation capacity across the country.

According to Musin, among the most significant undertakings are the transition of Almaty’s CHP-2 and CHP-3 plants from coal to natural gas, the construction of a 1-gigawatt combined-cycle gas turbine plant in the Turkistan Region, and the development of a 160-megawatt plant at MAEK LLP in the Mangystau Region.

As part of the initiative, 700 megawatts of maneuverable capacities will be introduced across the Atyrau, Aktobe, and Zhambyl regions, enhancing the stability and flexibility of the national power grid.

Musin emphasized that the implementation of these projects will reduce the overall wear and tear of power plants by 17% within the next five years and will significantly boost Kazakhstan’s installed generation capacity, supporting the country’s economic development and technological growth.