Kazakhstan to Host World Forum of Central Securities Depositories 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will host the World Forum of Central Securities Depositories (WFC2025) on Sept. 23 – 26 in Almaty, marking the first time the forum will be held in Central Asia.

The biennial forum, organized by the Kazakhstan Central Securities Depository (KCSD), will bring together over 250 global leaders, experts and decision-makers in financial market infrastructure, reported the company’s press service.

Among the participants are representatives from top-tier financial institutions, including Clearstream, DTCC, ADB, WFE, ISSA, GLEIF and ICMA.

Almaty’s selection as the host city follows the election of Yedil Medeu, Chairman of KCSD, as Chair of the WFC Board at the 2023 forum in Prague. This recognition reflects Kazakhstan’s rising profile and KCSD’s growing role as a regional clearing and settlement hub, adopting advanced technologies and meeting international standards to ensure secure and efficient securities transactions.

“WFC serves as an important platform for exchanging expertise and best practices in the field of post-trade services. Hosting WFC2025 in Almaty will provide an opportunity to showcase Kazakhstan’s progress in strengthening financial market infrastructure and deepening international cooperation,” said Medeu.

The 2025 forum’s program will feature seven plenary sessions and three case study presentations delivered by world-renowned experts. Discussions will cover emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks, systemic risk management and cross-border market integration, with a focus on shaping the future of global capital markets.

With Kazakhstan hosting for the first time, the forum represents a landmark moment for Central Asia, strengthening Almaty’s position as an emerging global financial hub.

The Astana Times will exclusively feature stories and videos as the forum’s official media partner.