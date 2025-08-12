Kazakhstan to Expand Air Links with China and Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to expand its air connectivity with China and Uzbekistan by opening new destinations and increasing the number of flights, said Chair of Transport Ministry’s Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva at the second Central Asia – China civil aviation cooperation working group conference.

Bilateral negotiations with aviation authorities from both countries are scheduled for Aug. 14.

“We want to open new destinations and create more opportunities for our carriers. Plans include increasing flight frequency and expanding the geography of routes,” Tompiyeva said, reported Kazinform on Aug. 12.

She recalled that last year Kazakhstan and China signed an open skies agreement, which nearly doubled the number of flights between the two countries and added new destinations and carriers.

The discussions also cover measures to attract investment in the aviation sector, including the construction of air hubs.