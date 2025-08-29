Kazakhstan, Tajikistan Aim to Boost Regional Cooperation with Landmark Treaty

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Tajikistan intend to deepen regional cooperation after Tajik President Emomali Rahmon signed the Treaty on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century during Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu’s visit to Dushanbe on Aug. 28.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service, the implementation of the treaty’s provisions will provide a powerful impetus for strengthening mutually beneficial and comprehensive regional partnerships.

During the meeting with Nurtleu, President Rahmon highlighted the steady progress of Kazakh-Tajik relations and emphasized the importance of expanding multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

The officials noted that both countries consistently advocate for the consolidation and unity of the Central Asian region, building balanced and predictable relations with neighboring states. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan invariably prioritize common regional interests in their foreign policy agendas.