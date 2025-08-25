Kazakhstan, Japan Pledge to Deepen Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Aug. 25, focusing on strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

The officials discussed cooperation in trade, investment, transit and transport, as well as cultural, humanitarian, and multilateral spheres, reported Akorda.

Tokayev emphasized that Iwaya’s visit would give fresh impetus to bilateral ties.

“Japan is our reliable and close partner in Asia. We attach great importance to deepening comprehensive cooperation with Tokyo. Please convey my warm wishes to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. We are looking forward to and preparing for his official visit to Kazakhstan. It is safe to say that our relations are developing dynamically,” Tokayev said.

Iwaya expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to closer cooperation.

“Kazakhstan and Japan are strategic partners interested in strengthening the international order. I believe that my visit will pave the way for the further development of bilateral relations,” he said.

The meeting also discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda.