Kazakhstan, China Strengthen Air Connectivity With New Agreement

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and China agreed to expand cooperation in civil aviation during an Aug. 16 meeting of the Civil Aviation cooperation working group in Central Asia–China format, reported the Committee of Civil Aviation’s press service.

Under a signed memorandum of understanding to broaden the route network and strengthen bilateral air connectivity, Kazakh airlines will gain access to a new destination in China – Yining. The possibility of opening flights to Kashgar was also discussed.

Since 2025, the number of permitted flights between Kazakhstan and China has risen to 124 per week. Both countries’ designated carriers are also authorized to operate flights under the fifth freedom of the air.

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines has launched three new routes this year from Shymkent to Shanghai, Xi’an and Urumqi, each with twice-weekly service. In July, China Eastern Airlines entered the Kazakh market, introducing thrice-weekly flights between Almaty and Guangzhou.

On Aug. 13, Kazakhstan also welcomed the first landing of the Chinese-manufactured COMAC C909 aircraft, which operates the Urumqi–Karaganda–Urumqi route.

According to the committee, Kazakhstan and China reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue and joint initiatives to develop the aviation sector, strengthening ties between the two countries.