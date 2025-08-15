Ilham Aliyev’s State Visit to Kazakhstan Expected in October

ASTANA – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev may pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in October, according to Ruslan Zheldibay, advisor to the President and press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

“This question was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the two Presidents. The specific dates and agenda of the visit are currently being coordinated,” Zheldibay wrote on his Telegram channel on Aug. 15.

Last year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a state visit to Azerbaijan, during which the two Presidents signed key agreements that elevated bilateral cooperation to the level of strategic partnership and strengthened the allied relations between the two nations.