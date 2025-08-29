How to Spend Last Summer Weekend: Discover, Experience, Celebrate

ASTANA – This weekend marks the transition from the final warm days of summer to the beginning of autumn. Take time to celebrate the Constitution Day on Saturday and enjoy the holiday as a moment to relax, recharge, and spend quality time with friends and family. The Astana Times has curated a lineup of events for you to enjoy with your family, friends or in your own company.

Astana

“Sultan Beybars” ballet, Aug. 29-30

The legendary story of Sultan Beybarys comes to life on stage with breathtaking choreography, powerful music and stunning visuals. The production blends history and art, telling the dramatic journey of one of the greatest leaders of the East.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Here the Streets Keep His Step,” Aug. 15 – Sept. 8

An exhibition displays Fyodor Dostoevsky’s life and work during his time in Semei. It presents 19th-century artifacts and shows how the city keeps the writer’s memory alive today.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Fifth Premier Media League Tournament, Aug. 30

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the great game – a thrilling kokpar performed by the best riders. Spectators will also enjoy traditional Kazakh national games and festive treats.

Venue: BalQaragay recreation area; Tickets are available here.

Exhibition “Cities and Nature of Kazakhstan on Postcard,” until Dec. 31

Step into Kazakhstan’s stunning landscapes without leaving the city. The exhibition offers a nostalgic journey through the country’s breathtaking sights, all captured on vintage and modern postcards. A treat for history enthusiasts, travelers, and visual storytellers.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54 Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sky Show, Aug. 30-31

Take time to immerse in a spectacular aerial show bringing together aviation, extreme sports and performances under the open sky.

Venue: Astana Circus; 5 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Gabriele Buonasorte Quartet Live concert on Aug. 31

Enjoy an evening of modern jazz with the acclaimed Italian saxophonist and his quartet.

Venue: The Bus Bar; 3 Korgalzhyn Highway. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

MotorFestKz, Aug. 30 – 31

This is the largest motor festival in the country, featuring drift shows, exhibitions and a vibrant auto culture atmosphere.

Venue: Medeu Alpine Sports Complex; 465 Kerey- Zhanibek Handar Street. Tickets are available here.

“Don Juan” performance, Aug. 30

The perform is a modern theatrical interpretation of the timeless story about passion, betrayal and morality. The production reimagines the legendary character through contemporary staging, powerful performances and vivid emotions, offering the audience a fresh perspective on a classic tale.

Venue: Zhas Sakhna Theater; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Qanat Bitken Zher” (Where Wings Grow), Aug. 28 – Nov. 2

The exhibition brings together contemporary Central Asian artists who reinterpret the theme of landscape. Through personal stories, memory, and cultural codes, they explore how nature becomes a space of identity, loss, and hope. In their vision, the landscape moves beyond a mere depiction of nature, transforming into a site of collective memory and shared experiences, a place of both loss and renewal, and a means of redefining identity.

Venue: Aspan Gallery; 140а/3 Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Şuaq” festival, Aug. 31

A night‑time audiovisual festival under the open sky in one of Kazakhstan’s most striking natural sites, the Charyn Canyon. It will feature two stages and three formats, including DJ sets at sunset live performances, blending experimental and traditional sounds and a vinyl silent disco inside the canyon. The experience is enhanced with mapping laser projections, live sound and light interactions where nature becomes part of the performance.

Venue: Charyn Canyon. Tickets are available here.