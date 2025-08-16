Harvard Showcases Kazakh Mom’s House Project as Global Model for Social Change

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s ANA UYI (Mom’s House) initiative has been included in the research base of Harvard Business School, marking the first time in history that a social project from Central Asia has become the subject of an educational case at the global level. The case, prepared by Harvard professors Boris Groysberg and Annalena Lobb, outlines the growth of the ANA UYI Public Foundation from a local effort to a sustainable international model.

According to Azharkul Klyshbayeva, the foundation’s executive director, the recognition sends a message to the world that an initiative launched by Kazakh entrepreneurs can serve as a scalable model for sustainable social impact.

“The Mom’s House project, founded more than 12 years ago, demonstrates how business can systematically address social issues and transform the lives of thousands of families,” Klyshbayeva told The Astana Times.

She believes that such recognition will inspire activists and organizations in the region to expand projects that improve lives.

“It confirms that our region can offer unique, effective, world-class solutions and fosters more respect from the international community. We hope this will open new opportunities for cooperation and draw attention to the region’s pressing issues,” said Klyshbayeva.

The foundation, established in 2013, works to prevent social orphanhood and reduce the number of children entering orphanages. At the time of its founding, around 10,000 children lived in boarding schools in Kazakhstan. That number has since dropped to 3,700, a threefold decrease, the foundation credits in part to its efforts.

“One of the key areas of our work is the Mom’s House project. The program focuses on preventing mothers from abandoning newborns, helping them keep their children within their families. It offers support to mothers facing difficult circumstances. To date, more than 8,702 babies have remained with their families thanks to timely intervention,” said Klyshbaeva.

The program prevents 70% of potential newborn abandonments nationwide and now operates 20 centers in 18 cities across Kazakhstan.

Since 2024, the initiative has expanded internationally, opening centers in the Kyrgyz Republic, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan now has five centers supported by the National Agency for Social Protection under the president and local sponsors.

The foundation is also in talks with authorities in Türkiye, Malaysia, Colombia and Thailand to launch additional centers.