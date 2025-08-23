Central Eurasian Startups Secure Spot in Silicon Valley Acceleration Programs

ALMATY – This fall, 24 startups from Central Eurasia and other countries will head to Silicon Valley to participate in the prestigious AlchemistX and Silicon Valley Residency international programs. Launched on Sept. 3 in Palo Alto, the initiatives will provide teams with direct access to the U.S. venture ecosystem, investors and leading tech corporations.

In 2025, a record 225 startups from 20 countries competed for a spot in the programs. Following a rigorous selection process, 134 projects passed the initial screening, with only 24 startups making it to the final list. Among them, 10 startups from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were selected for AlchemistX, while another 14 projects, including teams from Qatar, the U.S., Singapore, Georgia, and Mongolia, will join the Silicon Valley Residency, reported the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry press service on Aug. 19.

According to Zhaslan Madiev, Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, the programs create a strategic bridge between Central Eurasia and Silicon Valley, helping regional startups compete on the global stage.

“AlchemistX and Silicon Valley Residency serve as a gateway to one of the world’s most competitive innovation ecosystems. The value of these programs lies in tangible results – contracts, investments and partnerships. In 2024, 22 startups generated $380,000 in revenue and secured $1.4 million in investments within just four months, proving that our teams have the potential to succeed internationally,” Madiev said.

Over the course of four months, participants will receive individual mentorship from venture partners, join industry-focused events, attend practical workshops on entering the U.S. market and showcase their projects at a final Demo Day before international investors. Startups will also have the opportunity to register their businesses in the U.S., secure early deals and integrate into the Silkroad Innovation Hub global community.

Aset Abdualiev, CEO and founder of Silkroad Innovation Hub, emphasized the broader mission of the initiative.

“Silkroad Innovation Hub was created to bridge Central Eurasia and Silicon Valley, and today we see this vision becoming a reality. Over the past few years, our programs have opened doors to the U.S. market for hundreds of startups, helping them find clients, attract investment and scale globally. Participation in AlchemistX and Silicon Valley Residency proves that our projects are competitive on the international level,” Abdualiev said.

The programs are organized by Astana Hub in collaboration with IT Park Uzbekistan, Silkroad Innovation Hub and Alchemist Accelerator, with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, as well as regional venture funds.

The participation of startups from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in these global accelerators strengthens Central Eurasia’s position on the international tech map and opens new opportunities for integration into the global innovation ecosystem.