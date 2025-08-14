Astana Hosts First World Qazaq Kuresi Championship for Military Personnel

ALMATY – The first World Qazaq Kuresi Championship among military personnel starts on Aug. 14 at the Qazaqstan athletics complex in Astana, bringing together wrestlers from 25 armies under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM).

Kazakhstan is represented by top wrestlers from the Armed Forces and the State Security Service, competing alongside athletes from around the globe. The championship features 16 weight categories for men and women, ranging from 48 kilograms to over 100 kilograms, reported Kazakh Ministry of Defense press service on Aug. 12.

Kazakhstan earned the right to host the tournament following a presentation of Qazaq Kuresi at the 79th CISM General Assembly in Tanzania in 2024. Organizers have dedicated the event to the 100th anniversary of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova.

In addition to the competition, visitors can attend a thematic exhibition showcasing archival documents, photographs and artifacts, as well as traditional yurts and national art.

Officials say the successful staging of the championship in Astana could pave the way for Qazaq Kuresi to be included in the program of the 2027 World Military Games in the U.S.