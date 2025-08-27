Astana Advances Smart City Project to Strengthen Public Safety

ASTANA – Astana is advancing its Smart City project to make the capital one of the safest and most technologically advanced cities in the region. The initiative involves an investment of 53 billion tenge (US$99 million) and introduces advanced artificial intelligence technologies to monitor traffic, enhance security, and integrate city services into a unified management system.

On Aug. 26, the Public Council of Astana held the platform titled Astana. Smart City Starts Today, gathering government officials, maslikhat deputies, IT experts, international partners, public figures, and residents. Surveys conducted through the Smart City application showed that 85% of residents prioritize child and school safety, 51% seek to reduce road accidents, and 91% support centralized AI-powered video surveillance.

Innovative technologies for urban management

Astana is implementing PSIM (Physical Security Information Management) and VideoBrain technologies for the first time in Kazakhstan, provided by Presight AI. These systems enable real-time processing of large data volumes, automatic detection of traffic violations, and advanced video analytics. Over 22,000 cameras are already connected to the Astana Police Operations Management Center, and more than 1,200 hardware and software systems are operational. At least 60% of implementation work involves Kazakhstan IT companies, creating local jobs and ensuring technology transfer, reported Kazinform.

National smart city concept and expansion

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry explained that the Smart City project aims to enhance residents’ safety and comfort, improve the efficiency of transportation and urban services, and strengthen the city’s competitiveness. AI technologies are already applied for adaptive traffic light control, monitoring road conditions, searching for wanted persons, and even early medical diagnostics. Currently, the concept covers Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and regional centers, with plans to expand to district-level cities.

Foundation for nationwide scaling

While not yet formally integrated with the national Safe City system, the project complements existing security measures. Authorities plan to expand AI-driven video surveillance and citizen services annually. Public Council members emphasized that safety remains the top priority for residents. The success of Astana’s Smart City model, supported by Presight AI’s expertise, will serve as a blueprint for other major cities in Kazakhstan, following the President’s directive to scale this experience nationwide.

Maksat Koshumbayev, regional director of Presight AI Kazakhstan, highlighted the technological backbone of the project, focusing on how advanced AI tools will transform urban management.

He explained that one of the central components would be a high-tech Situation Center designed to support rapid decision-making through real-time data analysis. To enable this, a new Data Processing Center is under construction. It will act as a secure hub for the city’s digital infrastructure, ensuring stable operation and compliance with all information security standards.

Koshumbayev also noted that efforts are underway to integrate previously fragmented city systems into a unified digital ecosystem.

“Our objective is to consolidate as much operational data as possible into a single environment. This unified approach will allow us to fully utilize the government’s supercomputer, which is capable of processing massive data volumes with high efficiency,” he said.