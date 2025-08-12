Alternativa Film Days to Showcase Global Cinema and Social Dialogue in Almaty

ALMATY – Alternativa Film Days, supported by inDrive, will run from Aug. 14 to 21 at ARTiSHOK Theater and Almaty Creative Hub, bringing 27 films from Asia and Latin America alongside public discussions on pressing social topics.

The program opens Aug. 14 with “White Crow” (India), winner of the 2024 Alternativa Film Festival Grand Prix, followed by a panel on protecting children from bullying. Screenings will include award-winning works from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan (“Madina” by Aizhan Kassymbek), Kyrgyz Republic (“The Gift” by Dalmira Tilepbergen), Nepal, as well as films from Mexico and Colombia, the host country for the 2026 festival.

Many sessions will feature impact discussions with journalists, activists and cultural figures on topics such as women’s rights, child welfare, media freedom and mental health. Notable speakers include TEDx speaker and entrepreneur Roza Ashirbayeva, actress and social activist Ainur Ilyassova, podcast producer Ainel Amirkhan, journalist Zarina Akhmatova, lawyer Zhanna Urazbakhova, psychologist Madina Magauya and environmentalist Dmitry Kalmykov.

Public talks will explore cinema’s role in driving social change with the regional Go Viral program.

The 2025 Alternativa Film Days also introduce a new format aimed at moving audiences from emotional response to concrete action, with NGOs offering opportunities for volunteering, advocacy and public awareness campaigns. Initiatives include media literacy training by Factcheck.kz, environmental advocacy by Karagandy’s EcoMuseum and anti-bullying programs by the Just Support Foundation.

All screenings and events are free with prior registration.