Your Mid-July Highlights: Art, Ethno Beats, Comedy This Week in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Unwind after a busy workweek by visiting inspiring concerts, thought-provoking exhibitions and captivating festivals. Whether you are looking for culture, music or family-friendly events, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a lineup of events you can attend with friends and family.

Astana

BaiQymyz national festival on July 19 – 20

BaiQymyz is Kazakhstan’s first national festival celebrating the best kumys. The event brings together traditional cuisine, horse and saddle exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and live music. With a 45 million tenge (US$84,447) prize fund, a headline performance by Sadraddin, and a Kazakhstan Record in the making, it’s a dynamic celebration of culture, taste, and heritage. Entrance is free.

Venue: Kazanat Hippodrome.

“Cities and Nature of Kazakhstan on Postcard” exhibition on July 6 – Dec. 31

Step into Kazakhstan’s stunning landscapes without leaving the city. The exhibition offers a nostalgic journey through the country’s breathtaking sights, all captured on vintage and modern postcards. A treat for history enthusiasts, travelers, and visual storytellers.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

English Comedy standup show on July 19

The city’s stand-up scene goes international with English Comedy KZ – a showcase of English-language humor from local talents.

Venue: Bar Wien; 2/1, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Astana Run Challenge on July 20

Take part in a dynamic race through Central Park that brings together runners of all ages and skill levels. Experience the energy of Astana and challenge yourself in the heart of the capital.

Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here.

Qazaqstan Coffee Festival on July 19 – 20

Dive into the rich world of coffee with tastings, masterclasses, and live events. A two-day journey for caffeine lovers. Entrance is free.

Venue: Festival Avenue Mall; 4, Dostyk Street.

Almaty

Qunar Ethno Fest on July 19

Experience the sounds of tradition at Qunar Ethno Fest, a concert celebrating Kazakhstan’s musical heritage through vibrant folk performances and authentic melodies.

Venue: Offtop club; 232, Sagadat Nurmagambetov Street. Tickets are available here.

Şien Festival on July 19

Back for a second year, the team behind Zvuk presents a summer multi-genre festival celebrating electronic music in all its forms. Expect bold sounds, immersive sets, and a vibrant, creative atmosphere.

Venue: Almaty Hills Horse Club; 1288/2, Galamat Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Solo concert by Moldanazar on July 19

Rounding out the week, indie-pop sensation Moldanazar returns to the Almaty stage with a solo concert. Expect a night of dreamy synths, heartfelt lyrics, and crowd favorites.

Venue: Motor club; 50, Nazarbayev Avenue. Tickets are available here.