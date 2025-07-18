Your Mid-July Highlights: Art, Ethno Beats, Comedy This Week in Astana and Almaty

By Fatima Kemelova in Editor’s Picks, Tourism on 18 July 2025

ASTANA – Unwind after a busy workweek by visiting inspiring concerts, thought-provoking exhibitions and captivating festivals. Whether you are looking for culture, music or family-friendly events, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a lineup of events you can attend with friends and family. 

Photo credit: The Astana Times

Astana

BaiQymyz national festival on July 19 – 20

BaiQymyz is Kazakhstan’s first national festival celebrating the best kumys. The event brings together traditional cuisine, horse and saddle exhibitions, family-friendly activities, and live music. With a 45 million tenge (US$84,447) prize fund, a headline performance by Sadraddin, and a Kazakhstan Record in the making, it’s a dynamic celebration of culture, taste, and heritage. Entrance is free. 

Photo credit: Assembly of People of Kazakhstan

Venue: Kazanat Hippodrome.

“Cities and Nature of Kazakhstan on Postcard” exhibition on July 6 – Dec. 31

Step into Kazakhstan’s stunning landscapes without leaving the city. The exhibition offers a nostalgic journey through the country’s breathtaking sights, all captured on vintage and modern postcards. A treat for history enthusiasts, travelers, and visual storytellers.

Photo credit: ticketon.kz

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here

English Comedy standup show on July 19

The city’s stand-up scene goes international with English Comedy KZ – a showcase of English-language humor from local talents.

Venue: Bar Wien; 2/1, Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here

Astana Run Challenge on July 20

Take part in a dynamic race through Central Park that brings together runners of all ages and skill levels. Experience the energy of Astana and challenge yourself in the heart of the capital.

Photo credit: astanatriathlon.kz

Venue: Central Park; Tickets are available here

Qazaqstan Coffee Festival on July 19 – 20

Dive into the rich world of coffee with tastings, masterclasses, and live events. A two-day journey for caffeine lovers. Entrance is free. 

Photo credit: qazaqstancoffeefestival.kz

Venue: Festival Avenue Mall; 4, Dostyk Street.

Almaty 

Qunar Ethno Fest on July 19

Experience the sounds of tradition at Qunar Ethno Fest, a concert celebrating Kazakhstan’s musical heritage through vibrant folk performances and authentic melodies.

Venue: Offtop club; 232, Sagadat Nurmagambetov Street. Tickets are available here

Şien Festival on July 19

Back for a second year, the team behind Zvuk presents a summer multi-genre festival celebrating electronic music in all its forms. Expect bold sounds, immersive sets, and a vibrant, creative atmosphere.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Venue: Almaty Hills Horse Club; 1288/2, Galamat Microdistrict. Tickets are available here

Solo concert by Moldanazar on July 19

Rounding out the week, indie-pop sensation Moldanazar returns to the Almaty stage with a solo concert. Expect a night of dreamy synths, heartfelt lyrics, and crowd favorites.

Photo credit: savingcreativity.home.blog

Venue: Motor club; 50, Nazarbayev Avenue. Tickets are available here


