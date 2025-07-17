Young Kazakh Geniuses Shine at International Olympiads

ASTANA – Kazakh schoolchildren have made a sensational start to the competition season, winning four medals, two gold and two silver, at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2025), held from July 5 to 14 in the United Arab Emirates, reported the Education Ministry’s press service.

More than 360 students from 93 countries took part in one of the world’s most prestigious academic contests. All four Kazakh participants delivered outstanding performances, reaffirming their status as some of the world’s top young chemists.

Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev noted that the students’ achievements once again highlight the strength and international recognition of Kazakhstan’s education system.

The IChO is one of the seven most prestigious international subject Olympiads for schoolchildren, with winners receiving monetary awards by order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. At last year’s Olympiad, Kazakh students earned two golds, one silver, and one bronze.

Meanwhile, Kazakh students also triumphed at the 2025 International STEM Olympiad, held July 9-15 in Barcelona, winning gold, silver, and bronze medals and outperforming hundreds of competitors from over 30 countries.

President Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the students who performed brilliantly at these two Olympiads, calling their remarkable success a historic achievement for the nation.

“This is clear evidence of the dynamic development of Kazakhstan’s education sector. The state will continue to create favorable conditions for high-quality learning and the upbringing of the younger generation. We are proud of you! I wish you continued success,” he wrote.

Tokayev also congratulated chess player Meruert Kamalidenova, who secured a victory against top-tier opponents in the qualifying round of the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, taking place July 6-28 in Batumi.