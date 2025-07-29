New Deals Boost Kazakhstan-Türkiye Economic Cooperation

ASTANA – Kazakhstan signed an investment agreement worth 160 billion tenge (US$294.3 million) with Tiryaki Holding, one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of grain, oilseeds, and feed, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Türkiye on July 29, reported Akorda.

Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov noted that the investment will be implemented in two stages. The first phase, worth 110 billion tenge (US$202.3 million), will focus on deep wheat processing. The second, at 50 billion tenge (US$91.9 million), will be directed toward processing legumes and other crops.

Since 2018, 23 joint projects have been launched between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, of which 18 are already complete, while five are under implementation. Trade turnover between the two countries reached nearly $300 million.

Meanwhile, Nurlan Zhakupov, the chairman of the Samruk Kazyna National Wealth Fund, announced that the company’s subsidiary, Kazpost, has formed a joint venture with Türkiye’s S Sistem Lojistik, one of the country’s leading logistics innovators. The joint venture is constructing a transport and logistics hub at Aktobe airport, scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2026.

“This project will allow the realization of Kazakhstan’s transit potential and also improve relations between Kazakh and Turkish businesses,” Zhakupov said.

President Tokayev also held talks with several other Turkish business leaders. He met with YDA Holding, which is developing multidisciplinary hospitals in Turkistan, Astana, and Petropavl. The company also plans to expand its industrial park and build a sandwich panel manufacturing plant in Astana, as well as a multimodal transit hub in Aktau.

Tokayev met with executives from Orzax Group, a producer of 150 types of dietary supplements exported to 60 countries. Orzax plans to invest $40 million in a manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan, which is expected to create 500 permanent jobs.