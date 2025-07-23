New CICA Headquarters in Astana Hosts First Official Talks

ASTANA – The newly inaugurated headquarters of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana hosted its first meeting of the Senior Officials Committee (SOC) on July 21, reported the CICA press service.

During the meeting chaired by Azerbaijan, CICA Secretary General Ambassador Kairat Sarybay thanked member states for their curated national contributions to the headquarters, which reflect Asia’s artistic heritage, cultural richness, and shared aspirations.

He also noted the presentation of a special anniversary publication “In Pursuit of Peace,” marking 25 years since the Declaration on CICA Principles and highlighting the organization’s institutional journey.

The session focused on reviewing the annual implementation of confidence building measures (CBMs), with particular attention to the environmental dimension.

Delegates also gave preliminary approval to draft regulations establishing the CICA Finance Summit and the CICA Women Council, recommending their adoption at the upcoming Ministerial Council meeting in September.

Participants discussed the possibility of facilitating contact with relevant Afghan stakeholders through the CICA Secretariat, to identify avenues for Afghanistan to benefit from the opportunities offered by CICA member states.

Sarybay highlighted the status of the CICA Convention on Privileges and Immunities, noting that only one more ratification is needed for it to enter into force.

Deputy Secretary General Farid Damirli provided an overview of the objectives of the SME Landscape in Asia: Interactive Guidebook project, which aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises through practical tools for growth and regional integration.

Following the SOC meeting, the CICA Special Working Group convened under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship to complete the first full reading of the draft CICA Charter — a key milestone in CICA’s transformation into a fully fledged international organization.