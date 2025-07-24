Kazakhstan’s Oil Sector Contributes $7 Billion to National Fund in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national fund contributions from the oil sector in 2024 amounted to 3.8 trillion tenge (US$7 billion), according to the report on the formation and use of the national fund’s resources for 2024.

In 2024, contributions to Kazakhstan’s National Fund from oil sector organizations declined by 16% compared to 2023. Despite only a slight decrease in global oil prices, the drop in contributions was primarily driven by a reduction in oil production of 2.3 million tons and a decrease in oil exports by 1.3 million tons.

The national fund’s assets at the end of the reporting period totaled 34 trillion tenge (US$64 billion).

In 2024, the national fund’s foreign currency portfolio generated an investment return of 7.59%, totaling $4.6 billion. This growth in returns is largely attributed to the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s shift from a conservative to a more balanced asset allocation strategy, increasing the share of high-yield instruments from 20% to 40%. Additionally, in 2023, a portfolio of alternative instruments was formed within the national fund. These changes have enhanced investment efficiency and strengthened the fund’s resilience to external market volatility.