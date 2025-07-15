Kazakhstan’s Oil Output Hits Nearly 50 Million Tons in First Half of 2025

By Staff Report in Business on 15 July 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan produced 49.9 million tons of oil in January-June, compared to 44.7 million tons in the same period last year, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a July 15 government meeting, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Photo credit: The Economist

Oil exports rose to 39.6 million tons, up from 35.4 million tons in the same period in 2024. By year-end, oil production is expected to reach 96.2 million tons, and exports 70.5 million tons.

Gas production totaled 34.6 billion cubic meters, up from 33.7 billion cubic meters a year earlier. Production of petroleum products rose to 7.6 million tons, while petrochemical output reached 382,000 tons.

Kazakhstan generated 62.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in the first half of 2025, including 4.2 billion kWh from renewable energy sources.


