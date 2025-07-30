Kazakhstan to Launch Logistics Hubs in Three Regions by 2027

ASTANA – Kazakhstan plans to open logistics complexes, including multimodal centers and dry ports, in Almaty, Astana, and the Kostanai Region by 2027, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said in a response to a parliamentary inquiry.

According to Bektenov, efforts are underway to boost the country’s logistics infrastructure.

“Kazakhstan is strengthening its role as a key Eurasian transit hub by developing international East–West and North–South routes. Key points include Lianyungang, Xi’an, Dostyk, Altynkol, Kuryk, Aktau, Alat, Selyatino, Svisloch, and Urumqi. New terminals are under construction,” he said.

Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the national railway company, is also developing transport corridors to logistics hubs in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan.

To coordinate exports and resolve challenges faced by exporters, the government has established an operational headquarters that works closely with state agencies, industry associations, and the private sector.

“Over the past five years, Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports have grown steadily, rising from $3.4 billion in 2020 to $5.1 billion. The share of processed agricultural goods now accounts for 52% of total exports,” said Bektenov.

“These efforts are driving stable export growth, supporting value-added processing, expanding export destinations, involving small and medium-sized enterprises, and ensuring compliance with international standards,” he said.